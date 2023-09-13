News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

September 13, 2023 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Wednesday afternoon with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors react to U.S. consumer price inflation data and assessing the likely interest-rate path of the Federal Reserve.

Consumer staples, consumer discretionary and utilities shares are among the prominent gainers. Energy and materials shares are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 36.15 points or 0.18% at 20,259.23.

Consumer staples stock North West Company (NWC.TO) is soaring 15.3%. Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) and Weston George (WN.TO) are up 1 to 1.8%.

Dollarama (DOL.TO), up 5.4%, is the top gainer in the Consumer Discretionary index. The company reported second-quarter earnings of C$245.8 million or C$0.86 per share, up from C$193.5 million or C$0.66 per share last year.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO) are up 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are down 5% and 4.7%, respectively. Secure Energy (SES.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are declining 1.6 to 2.5%.

In the materials sector, Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) and Dundee Precious Metals (DPM.TO) are down 5.5% and 4.6%, respectively. Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO), Ccl Industries (CCL.B.TO) and K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO) are lower by 2 to 3%.

Data from the Labor Department showed the consumer price index climbed by 0.6% in August after inching up by 0.2% in July. The price growth matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3% in August after edging up by 0.2% in July. Economists had expected another 0.2% uptick.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.7% in August from 3.2% in July. The annual rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices slowed to 4.3% in August from 4.7% in July, in line with economist estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.