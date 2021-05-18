Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the Canadian market edged higher Tuesday morning, and remains modestly up in positive territory an hour past noon.

Investors are looking ahead to Canadian inflation data, and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, both due on Wednesday.

Shares from healthcare, information technology and utilities sections are notably higher, while energy and materials shares are weak. Financial, real estate, telecom and consumer discretionary shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 40.19 points or 0.21% at 19,514.84.

Among healthcare stocks, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is rising nearly 6%, Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is up 4.8% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining 4.3%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are up 1.3 to 2%.

Information technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are gaining 4.3%, 3.6% and 3%, respectively. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO) and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) are up 2.5 to 2.7%, while Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) are gaining 1.2 to 1.6%.

Energy stocks Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 1 to 2.5%.

In the materials section, Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) is down nearly 5% and Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) is declining 3.7%. Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Franco-Nevad Corp (FNV.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) are down 1.6 to 2.7%.

