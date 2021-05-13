Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is quite subdued on Thursday with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves amid concerns about inflation and possible monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer discretionary, industrial, financial and consumer staples shares are finding support, while energy and information technology stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 33.55 points or 0.18% at 19,141.32 an hour past noon, after hitting a high of 19,209.96 a few minutes earlier.

With oil prices sliding sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to the surge in coronavirus infections in India, energy stocks are losing ground. The Capped Energy Index is down more than 2%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is down more than 6%, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is lower by 5.2% and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is declining by about 5%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are down 3 to 4%.

In the technology section, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is plunging more than 11%. Absolute Software (ABST.TO) is down 5.2%, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are lower by 1.7 to 2.7%.

Consumer discretionary stock Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) is surging up more than 10%. The company reported net income of C$151.8 million or C$2.47 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss of C$13.3 million or C$0.22 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO), up 9.5%, is the biggest gainer in the industrial index. Cargojet (CJT.TO), Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 3.2%.

Among financials, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

