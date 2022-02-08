Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Canadian market is moving higher Tuesday morning, led by gains in industrials, financials and materials sections.

Energy stocks are down sharply following a drop in crude oil prices. Technology, consumer discretionary and healthcare shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The mood is cautious with investors looking ahead to the crucial U.S. consumer inflation data, due later this week. The report, which is due to be released before the start of trading on Thursday, could impact the outlook for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 21,206.40, has climbed to 21,321.75, gaining 86.25 points or 0.41%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), up nearly 2.5%, is the top gainer in the industrials section. Aecon Group (ARE.To) is gaining about 2.35%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) is up 0.6%.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are among the notable gainers in the financial sector. These stocks are up 1 to 1.5%.

In the materials section, Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) is rising nearly 5%. Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) are up 1.5 to 2.3%.

In the energy secto, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is down 5.6%. Cenovus Energy reported a fourth-quarter net loss of C$408 million or C$0.27 per basic share, wider than a net loss of C$153 million or C$0.12 per basic share in the prior-year quarter. The Board also declared a dividend of $0.035 per share, payable on March 31, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) shares are down more than 4%. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.43 for the quarter ended December 2021 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The company has trimmed its revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year of 2022, and now projects total evenue growth and organic revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.0%, with "Big 3" total revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.5%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada posted a trade deficit of C$ 0.14 billion in December of 2021, the first trade gap since May, from a downwardly revised surplus of C$ 2.47 billion in November.

Exports from Canada fell by 0.9% over the prior month to C$ 57.6 billion in December of 2021 after hitting a downwardly revised record high of C$ 58.1 billion in November, while imports to Canada rose by 3.7% over a month to a fresh record high of C$ 57.7 billion in December of 2021.

