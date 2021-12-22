Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly weak, the Canadian market edged higher Wednesday morning, with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in several countries and announcements of containment measures to curb the spread of the infection have raised uncertainty about the pace of global conomic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which eased to 20,878.76 in early trades, is up 56.15 points or 0.27% at 20,981.02.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) shares are soaring more than 14% on strong volumes. Dye & Durham announced on Tuesday that it agreed to acquire Link Administration Holdings Limited. As part of the transaction, Dye & Durham will also indirectly acquire Link Group's approximate 43% ownership stake in PEXA Group Limited, which operates Australia's leading digital property exchange network.

Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are up 1.3 to 1.6%, on impressive volumes.

BlackBerry (BB.TO), which rose sharply on Tuesday after reporting strong results, is down 4.7% now due to profit taking. WSP Global (WSP.TO) is down by about 1.4%.

AuroCanada (AC.TO) is gaining 3.75%. Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), FirstService Corp (FSV.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are up with sharp to moderate gains.

Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Empire Co. (EMP.A.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) are down 1.4 to 2%.

In economic news, Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales in the country likely rose 3.1% from a month earlier in November, according to preliminary estimates.

