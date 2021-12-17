Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Healthcare, Technology Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - After a weak start, the Canadian market moved into positive territory Friday morning thanks to some strong buying in healthcare and technology sections.

Several stocks from across various other sectors are also faring well. Energy stocks are down, tracking weak crude oil prices.

The mood remains a bit cautious with worries about rising Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the likely impact of fresh restrictions on movements on global economic recovery weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slid more than 140 points to 20,594.83 earlier in the day but rallied to 20,839.68 subsequently, is up 43.15 points or about 0.4% at 20,782.93 about fifteen minutes before noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is surging up 2.50%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) are gaining 5.3 to 6%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 3.6% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is gaining 2.3%, while Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) and Baush Health Companies (BHC.TO) are up 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among technology stocks, Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) is rising nearly 8.5% and BlackBerry (BB.TO) is advancing 5.7%. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is climbing 3.85%, while Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) are up 2 to 3%.

K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO), up 6.2%, is the top gainer in the Materials Index. Ccl Industries (CCL.B.TO) is up 3.5%, while Pan American Silver Corp (PASS.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

