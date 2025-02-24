Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory Monday afternoon, lifted by gains in consumer discretionary, consumer staples and communications sectors.

The mood remains cautious amid tariff concerns and uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates and global economic growth.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 85.00 points or 0.34% at 25,232.03 a little while ago.

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index is up 2.3%. Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are gaining 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are up 1.6 to 2%. Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) is rising 1.2%.

The Consumer Staples Capped Index is up 2.15%. Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Loblaw (L.TO), The North West Company (NWC.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) are up 2 to 3%. Saputo (SAP.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Premium Brands International (PBH.TO) and Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) are also notably higher.

Communications shares Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO) are up 2.85% and 2.65%, respectively. BCE Inc (BCE.TO) is up 1.3%.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE.TO) is plunging more than 13%. The company reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was $34.21 million, compared to prior year's profit of $7.71 million. Loss per share was $1.04, compared to profit of $0.23 a year ago.

TFI International (TFII.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Telesat Corporation (TSAT.TO), Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO) and Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) are down 4 to 5%.

Tenaz Energy (TNZ.TO), Interfor Corporation (IFP.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are also notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.