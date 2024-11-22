Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher a little past noon on Friday with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade. Investors are digesting the latest economic data from Canada and the U.S., while continuing to follow the developments on the geopolitical front.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 25,360.12 earlier in the session, is up 55.99 points or 0.22% at 25,446.67 a few minutes past noon.

Aya Gold & Silver shares are up nearly 7%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Softchoice Corporation (SFTC.TO), Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO), ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are gaining 2 to 4%.

RB Global Inc (RBA.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Capital Power Corporation (CPX.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Brookfield Corporation (BN.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) and BRP Inc (DOO.TO) are advancing 1 to 1.8%.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Capstone Copper (CS.TO), Source Energy Services (SHLE.TO), Energy Fuels Inc (EFR.TO), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC.TO), CAE Inc (CAE.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and Ero Copper (ERO.TO) are down 2 to 4.5%.

On the economic front, retail sales in Canada are expected to have surged by 0.7% from the previous month in October, according to flash estimate. Retails in Canada rose by 0.8% year-on-year in September, following a 1.4% increase in the previous month.

Data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada dropped by 0.4% in October, following two months of no change. Compared to last year, new home prices fell 0.2% in October, following a 0.2% increase in the previous month.

In U.S. economic news, revised data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved less than previously estimated in the month of November.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for November was downwardly revised to 71.8 from the preliminary reading of 73.0.

