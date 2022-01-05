Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon; Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly higher around noon on Wednesday, aided by gains in the energy sector.

Information technology and healthcare shares are among the major losers. Financial and telecom stocks are finding modest support.

The mood is somewhat cautious with investors looking ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The Fed minutes may shed additional light on the outlook for monetary policy. The bank had recently projected as many as three interest rate hikes in 2022.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.98 points or 0.2% at 21,279.50 a few minutes past noon. The index had earlier dropped to a low of 21,234.50.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is soaring more than 8.5%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are up 1 to 5%.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is down more than 11%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) are down 3 to 4.1%. Kinaxis (KXS.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) both are down by about 2.1%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's new home prices increased 0.8% from a month earlier in November of 2021, compared to market expectations of a 1.4% rise. Canada's house price index increased to 11.7% (year-on-year) in November from 11.5% in October.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed the value of building permits in Canada advanced by 6.8% month-over-month to C$ 11.2 billion in November of 2021, the highest value ever recorded, following an upwardly revised 2.4% increase in October.

