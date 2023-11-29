Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors largely making stock specific moves.

While optimism about the outlook for interest rates contribute a bit to market's rise, growth worries and caution ahead of some crucial U.S. and Canadian economic data appear to be limiting the upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 45.86 or 0.23% at 20,082.63 a few minutes past noon.

Healthcare and financials shares are finding support, while consumer staples stocks are weak.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF.TO) shares are up nearly 4% on huge volumes. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), which declined sharply in the previous session, is up 2.8% on impressive volumes.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO) and Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) are also notably higher on impressive volumes.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is plunging more than 8%. CAE Inc (CAE.TO) is down 7%, while Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO) are down 4% and 3%, respectively.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are gaining 1 to 2.5%.

