Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher around noon on Thursday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, as worries about global banking crisis continue to ease.

Shares from utilities, real estate, consumer staples and financials sectors are among the notable gainers. A few stocks from technology and materials sections are also up in positive territory, while healthcare stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 19,949.11, is up 65.65 points or 0.33% at 19,903.30 at noon.

In economic news, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business released a report showing Canada's business barometer long-term optimism index rose to a nine-month high of 55.3 in March, from an upwardly revised 51.8 in February.

Data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose for the 20th straight month, increasing by 2.9% year-on-year to $1,185.39 in January 2023, up from a downwardly revised 2.6% increase in the prior mkonth.

Filo Mining Corp (FIL.TO), Endeavour Mining Plc (EDV.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are up 2.3 to 5%.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are also up with impressive gains.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DLR.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

