Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - Canadian stock market is modestly higher a few minutes past noon on Monday, led by gains in healthcare and technology stocks.

The mood in the market is cautious due to lingering uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery amid continued surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several places across the world.

A lack of positive triggers too contribute to the somewhat lackluster trade in the session. A sell-off in the energy section is limiting market's gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 27.50 points or 0.15% at 17,936.53 about half-an-hour past noon.

Among healthcare stocks, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is rising 7.7%. Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is up 5.2%, while Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) are both gaining about 2%. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) is up 1.3%.

In the technology section, BlackBerry (BB.TO) is up 3.5%, extending recent gains. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is gaining 2.6% and Photon Control (PHO.TO) is rising 2.3%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is advancing 2%, while Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and Kinaxis (KXS.TO) are up 1.4 to 1.5%, and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is up 1.1%.

Energy stocks MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are gaining 3 to 5%, while Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVG.TO) are both gaining about 2%.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) are up 2 to 3.15%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) shares are up 2.5% after the company announced positive drill results from the Piaba Underground target and the Genipapo target at the Company's 100%-owned Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil.

"The 2020 Piaba underground drill program delivered exceptional results, with 96% of the holes intersecting significant gold mineralization. Drilling extended over 3 km of strike of the currently 4 km-long Piaba deposit and tested depths up to 1 km below surface," said Scott Heffernan , EVP Exploration for Equinox Gold.

Among financials, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) is up 2.1%, Great West Lifeco (GWO.TO) is gaining 1.5% and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is up 1%.

On the economic front, data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation this morning showed housing starts in Canada dropped to 228,300 units in December from 259,900 units in November.

