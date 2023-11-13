News & Insights

Canadian Market Modestly Higher Around Noon

November 13, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher around noon on Monday, led by gains in energy and technology sectors. A few stocks from the financial section are also up in positive territory.

The mood, however, remains cautious with investors looking ahead to U.S. inflation data, due later in the week, for clues about the likely monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 120.43 points or 0.61% at 19,774.90 a few minutes before noon.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO) is soaring nearly 13% on huge volumes. CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) is climbing 6.3% and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is surging 4.2%.

Stantec Inc (STN.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are gaining 1.2 to 3%.

AutoCanada (ACQ.TO) is down nearly 7%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Ag Growth Corporation (AFN.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

