Canadian Market Modestly Higher Around Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory around noon on Tuesday with several stocks moving higher on bargain hunting, after having suffered sharp losses in recent sessions.

Energy and materials shares are up sharply on firm commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 57.10 points or 0.31% at 18,384.14 a few minutes past noon. The index was up nearly 230 points at 18,546.76 at one stage.

The Energy Capped Index is up more than 2.5%. Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO) and Spartan Delta Corp (SDE.TO) are gaining 5 to 7.5%.

The Materials Capped Index is up 2.1%. Centerra Gold Corp (CG.TO), up 7.1%, is the top gainer in the Index. Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), Filo Mining Corp (FIL.TO), Methanex (MX.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Fortuna Silver Corp (FVI.TO), Equinox Gold (EQX.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are up 3 to 5%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), gaining more than 5%, is the top mover in the healthcare space. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are up 3% and 2.6%, respectively. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is advancing 1.8%.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO), up nearly 10%, tops the list of gainers in the technology space, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is rising 5.2%, while Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) and Haivision Systems (HAI.TO) both are up nearly 3%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Magnet Forensics (MAGT.TO) and Softchoice Corp (SFTC.TO) are up 3 to 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.