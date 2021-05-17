Canadian Market Modestly Higher After Slightly Volatile Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher in early afternoon trades on Monday after swinging between gains and losses before noon in cautious trade amid concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases in several countries across the Asian region.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 58.51 points or 0.3% at 19,425.20 about an hour past noon. The index drifted down by nearly 50 points to 19,320.12 earlier in the session.

Materials, energy and healthcare stocks are up with strong gains, while shares from industrials, technology and consumer discretionary sections are exhibiting weakness. Financial, telecom and consumer staples shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Among materials shares, Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is soaring nearly 11%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), New Gold (NG.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO) and Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) are up 4 to 7%.

Energy stocks Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are up 2 to 5.3%.

Healthcare stock Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is rising 6.5%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is gaining 2.5%, while Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are up 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

On the economic front, data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada decreased to 268,600 units in April from 334,800 units (revised) in March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.