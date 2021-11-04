Canadian Market Modestly Higher After Paring Some Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors largely reacting to quarterly earnings announcements, and the latest Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The market opened on a firm note with the benchmark index hitting a new all-time high, but soon retreated from higher levels before regaining some ground again. However, with stocks from information technology and healthcare sections under some pressure, the index is up just marginally in early afternoon trade.

Consumer staples and consumer discretionary shares are up with strong gains. Several stocks from real estate, utilities and energy sectors are also moving higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 28.70 points or 0.13% at 21,293.80 about half an hour past noon. The index, which rose to 21,381.25 in early trades, subsequently dropped to 21,274.62.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) is surging up nearly 10%. The company said its net earnings were $44.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $66.0 million last year primarily due to non-cash fair value changes in biological assets and derivative contracts.

Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO) is gaining 7.6%. The company reported adjusted net income of $36 million or $0.22 per share for the third quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $38 million or $0.24 per share a year ago.

Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) is zooming nearly 14%. The company reported adjusted net income of US$132.6 million or US$1.26 per diluted share for the third quarter, compared to adjusted net income of US$95.1 million or US$0.91 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO) shares are up 7.8% on upbeat results. Gildand reported adjusted net earnings of $188.3 million for the third quarter, compared with adjusted net earnings of $56.4 million a year ago.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $419 million or $0.24 per share for the third quarter of this financial year, compared with $513 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. The stock is up by about 0.8%.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) announced that its net earnings grew 9.9% to $813 million in the third quarter. BCE Inc is gaining 0.7%.

Canadian Natural Resources Inc. (CNQ.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $2.09 million for the quarter ended September 2021, compared with net earnings of $1.48 billion in the previous quarter. After opening on a firm note, the stock retreated and is down 0.6%.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's trade surplus rose to C$ 1.86 billion in September from a downwardly revised C$ 1.51 billion in the previous month.

Total exports were down by 2.3% at C$ 53 billion, while imports dropped by 3% to C$ 51.1 billion.

