Canadian Market Modestly Higher About An Hour Past Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly higher about an hour past noon on Monday, aided by gains in healthcare and energy sections, even as the mood remains a bit cautious amid persisting worries about a surge in coronavirus cases in several countries.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 46.54 points or 0.24% at 19,148.87 nearly an hour past noon.

Healthcare stocks Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) and Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) are up 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Organigram Holding (OGI.TO) are gaining 2 to 2.4%, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 1.1%.

In the energy section, PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) is up nearly 2.5%, while Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are gaining 2% and 1.8%, respectively. Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are also up with notable gains.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) welcomed the Surface Transportation Board (STB) decision to uphold waiver for a merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. CP is seeking approval from the STB for the merger with KCS. The STB review is expected to be completed by the middle of 2022. Canadian Pacific Railway shares are down by about 0.2%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) are down as much as 17% after the company and Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) entered into a definitive agreement under which Fortuna will acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Roxgold, in a deal worth approximately C$1.1 billion. Roxgold shareholders will receive 0.283 common shares of Fortuna and C$0.001 for each Roxgold common share held. Roxgold shares are gaining about 15%.

