Canadian Market Moderately Higher, Looks Set To End Session On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Tuesday afternoon as investors pick up stocks from across several sectors following U.S. President Donald Trump deciding to delay levies on Canadian imports for a month.

Energy, consumer staples, healthcare and technology stocks are among the prominent gainers. There are solid gains for several stocks from industrials, real estate, communications and materials sectors as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 147.20 points or 0.58% at 25,388.96 a little while ago.

Energy stocks Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Veren Inc (VRN.TO), Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Mattr Corp (MATR.TO), Freehold Royalties (FRU.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are up 2.7 to 4.8%.

Consumer staples stocks North West Company (NWC.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) and Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) are gaining 2.3 to 3%. George Weston (WN.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) are also notably higher.

In the technology space, Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is rising 8%. Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are up 6% and 5.5%, respectively. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) and Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Among healthcare stocks, Chartwell Retirement (CSH.UN.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are up 2.3% and 2.75%, respectively. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is gaining about 1.5%.

