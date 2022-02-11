Canadian Market Moderately Higher At Noon; Energy, Materials Shares Move Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is fairly placed in positive territory at noon on Friday thanks to sustained buying at several counters in energy, healthcare and materials sectors.

Consumer discretionary and technology stocks are weak. A few stocks from real estate, consumer staples, financials and communications sectors are up with notable gains.

Worries about inflation and uncertainty about the quantum of rate hike appear to be rendering the mood a bit cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 21,670.27, is up 80.65 points or 0.37% at 21,612.37 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.25%. Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are up 3 to 5.3%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported adjusted earnings of $5.6 billion or $2.74 per common share for 2021, compared with $4.9 billion or $2.42 per common share in 2020. The stock is up nearly 1%.

The Capped Materials Index is climbing 1.3%. Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) are up 3 to 5.2%.

Among the stocks in the healthcare sector, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is surging up 6.5%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is climbing nearly 4%, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is up 3% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising 2.3%.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) is down nearly 4% on weak earnings. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $464 million, down from last year's $738 million. Earnings per share were $1.54, compared to $2.45 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.30, compared to $2.83 last year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of C$328 million or C$0.63 per share, down from C$331 million or C$0.71 per share in the prior-year quarter. The stock is down by about 0.6%.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) shares are down 2% after the company reported net loss of $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $230.4 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.