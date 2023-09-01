Canadian Market Might Start Mixed

(RTTNews) - Investors might be reacting as the Canadian Gross Domestic Product was down 0.2 percent in June.

According to Statistics Canada, the economy stalled in the second quarter, while the gross domestic product or GDP contracted annually. Earlier, StatCan was expecting annual growth of one percent. Bank of Canada had projected GDP growth of 1.5 percent in the second quarter.

Gold and Silver Futures are firming up, while other precious metals such as Copper and Aluminum also are positive. Petroleum futures are gaining.

S&P/TSX Composite Index finished on August 31 at 20,292.62, down 37.70 points or 0.19 percent.

According to reports, a recent poll has suggested that half of Canadians are suffering from increasing household budgets. Meanwhile, British Columbia Premier David Ebyhas in a letter to the Bank of Canada requested to halt further increases in interest rates.

In the corporate sector, Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Friday reported higher earnings for the third quarter on higher net interest income. Quarterly earnings beat the analysts' estimates.

Quarterly earnings increased 3 percent to C$83.07 million from C$80.81 million for the same period of last year. Earnings per share slid 2 percent to C$0.86 from C$0.88 the previous year. Excluding items, net income was C$84.38 million and adjusted earnings per share was C$0.88.

Total revenue grew 4 percent to C$283.50 million from C$271.71 million of the previous year, on higher net interest income.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 21.31 points or 0.29 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 11.29 points or 0.07 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 38.64 points or 0.52 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 25.59 points or 0.23 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.28 percent.

