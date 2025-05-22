Markets

Canadian Market Up Marginally At Noon In Cautious Trade

May 22, 2025 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly up, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory Thursday morning, but edged up a bit subsequently in cautious trade, with a few stocks from technology and financials sectors posting solid gains.

Amid a jump in U.S. treasury yields due to concerns about the fiscal impact of a tax cut bill, and continuing uncertainty about tariffs, investors a bit reluctant to make significant moves.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 25,764.80 earlier in the session, was up 21.05 points or 0.08% at 25,860.22 a few minutes past noon.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Industrial producer prices in Canada declined by 0.8% over a month in April, after posting six consecutive months of increases. On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced by 2%.

The Canadian Raw Materials Price Index fell 3% from the previous month in April, following a 1% drop in March, marking the second consecutive decline and the largest drop since September 2024. Compared to the same month a year earlier, the raw materials price index dropped by 3.6%.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, which reflects 12-month expectations among small businesses, rose by 5.2 points to 40.0 in May 2025, reaching a three-month high after April's 34.8 reading.

Lightspeed Commerce is down 7.7%. Brookfield Renewable Energy, G Mining Ventures, Endeavour Silver, Baytex Energy Corp, Vermilion Energy, Ivanhoe Mines, ATS Corporation and Ssr Mining are down 2.7 to 4%.

International Petroleum, Imperial Oil, CES Energy, Cenovus Energy, Pan American Silver Corp, IamGold Corp, Nutrien and Eldorado Gold are also notably lower.

MDA Space is gaining about 3.75%. Celestica Inc. is up 3.2% and Toronto-Dominion Bank is climbing up 2.7%. Novagold is up nearly 2%.

Aecon Group, Ngex Minerals, Transcontinental, Air Canada, Shopify, Superior Plus Corp, BlackBerry, Toromont Industries and B2Gold Corp are up 1 to 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.