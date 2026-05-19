Canadian Market Up Marginally; Materials Stocks Tumble

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors mostly making cautious moves, digesting the nation's inflation data and following news about the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 33,725.28 after advancing to 33,880.26 earlier, was down 20.37 points or 0.06% at 33,812.98 a few minutes past noon.

Technology, communications, energy, industrials and consumer staples stocks are up in positive territory. Several stocks from utilities and real estate sectors are also finding good support. Materials stocks are down, weighed down by weak precious metals prices.

Constellation Software is up nearly 10%. Thomson Reuters, Birchcliff Energy, Interfor, Precision Drilling, Descartes Systems Group, Advantage Oil & Gas, CAE, CGI Inc., Altus, Extendicare, Computer Modelling and Waste Connections are up 3%-6%.

Silvercorp Metals is down nearly 10%. First Majestic Silver, Seabridge Gold, Equinox Gold, Pan American Silver Corp., Ssr Mining, B2Gold Corp. and Torex Gold Resources are down 5%-7%.

Ballard Power Systems, Celestica, Cameco, Finning International, Onex, Real Matters and Methanex are among the major losers from other sectors.

AltaGas hit a new 52-week high this morning after the company announced the final director election results from its 2026 AGM held on April 30, 2026.

Baytex Energy jumped nearly 4.5% to a new 52-week high on huge volumes. Cenovus Energy, Cardinal Energy, Enbridge Inc., Great-West Lifeco, International Petroleum Corporation and Ensign Energy Services were among the other stocks to record new 52-week highs this morning.

Data from Statistics Canada showed consumer price inflation rate increased to 2.8% in April from 2.4% in March. Annual core inflation rate eased to 2.1% in April, the softest since January 2025, from 2.5% in the prior month.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed house price index in Canada decreased to -0.4% in April from -0.2% in March.

Building Permits MoM in Canada increased to 10.30 percent in March from -7.80 percent in February of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.