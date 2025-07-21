Canadian Market Marginally Up; Materials Shares Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory Monday afternoon, lifted by strong gains in the materials sector thanks to higher metal prices. A few stocks from communications, real estate and technology sectors are also notably higher.

Shares from the rest of the sectors are turning in a subdued performance.

The mood is cautious with investors looking for news from the trade front.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 44.65 points or 0.16% at 27,358.66 a few minutes ago.

Novagold Resources is up nearly 9%. SSR Mining, Centerra Gold, Fortuna Silver Mines, Seabridge Gold, Silvercorp Metals, New Gold, Pan American Silver, Alamos Gold, Torex Gold Resources, Kinross Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, OceanaGold and Dundee Precious Metals are gaining 4 to 7%.

Corus Entertainment, Ballard Power Systems, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Alimentation Couche-Tard are among the other prominent gainers.

Advantage Oil & Gas, Birchcliff Energy, Pason Systems, Cameco, Ensign Energy Services, Thomson Reuters, Kelt Exploration, NuVista Energy, Vemilion Energy and TransAlta are among the notable losers.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial producer prices increased by 0.4% month-over-month in June, rebounding from two consecutive declines. Yea-on-year, producer prices rose 1.7% in June, marking the ninth consecutive month of annual increases.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Raw Materials Price Index rose 2.7% month-over-month in June 2025, sharply reversing a revised 0.7% decline in May. Prices increased to 1.1% in June from -3.2% in May.

