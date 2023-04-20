Markets

Canadian Market Marginally Down In Cautious Trade

April 20, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors looking for directional clues and largely making cautious moves.

A few stocks from industrials and healthcare sectors are up with notable gains, while shares from energy sector are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 33.77 points or 0.17% at 20,647.06.

Stantec Inc (STN.TO) is rising 2.1%, Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is climbing 1.5% and Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) is surging 1.4%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP.TO) shares are up 1.2%, while Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.TO) is advancing 1.1%.

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

