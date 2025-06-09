Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent drop to lower levels, the Canadian market emerged into positive territory about an hour past noon on Monday, but remains somewhat subdued with investors seeming reluctant to make significant moves.

The mood is cautious as investors await U.S. - China trade talks in London.

The U.S.-China discussions will aim to resolve some major trade disputes between the two major economies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leads the U.S. delegation in the high-level trade talks.

The meeting happens following last week's direct phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 29.60 points or 0.11% at 26,458.73 a little while ago.

Materials, energy and real estate stocks are finding fairly good support. Stocks from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

Endeavour Silver is soaring nearly 13%. Cameco is zooming about 12%, while Brookfield Renewable is rising 7.5%.

Bombardier Inc., Denison Mines, Novagold, Aya Gold & Silver, Energy Fuels, NuVista Energy, NexGen Energy, G. Mining Ventures, Saputo and Capstone Mining are gaining 2.5 to 6%.

Lundin Gold, Enghouse Systems, Brookfield, Dundee Precious Metals, Fortuna Mining, Ngex Minerals, Torex Gold Resources and Orla Mining are down 2 to 3.4%.

