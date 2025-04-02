Canadian Market Up Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Wednesday with investors awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of "reciprocal tariffs".

Trump's announcement on what White House has dubbed "Liberation Day," threatens to disrupt decades of established trade practices.

Consumer staples, consumer discretionary and technology stocks are finding some support, while communications and healthcare stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 24,812.59 in early trades, climbed to 25,123.76 later on before easing to 25,070.66, up 37.38 points or 0.15%.

Superior Plus Corp. shares are up more than 10%. Bombardier Inc is gaining nearly 6%. Celestica is rising 4.3%, while MDA Space, Orla Mining, Linamar Corp., Dollarama, Teck Resources, ATS Corporation and Aritzia are up 2 to 3%.

BlackBerry is down nearly 9%. The company reported adjusted net income for the full fiscal year was $12.5 million and GAAP net loss was $79.0 million. The company's adjusted fourth-quarter net income was $17.7 million and GAAP net loss of $7.4 million.

Novagold, Aya Gold & Silver, BCE Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, Dundee Precious Metals, Athbasca Oil, Telus Corp and Wesdome Gold Mines are down 2 to 3.5%.

