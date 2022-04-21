Canadian Market Looks Set To End On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains deep down in negative territory in late afternoon trades on Thursday and looks well on course to end the session on a dismal note, as selling continues unabated in materials, energy and technology sectors.

Weak commodity prices and a sell-off in Nasdaq have triggered a sell-off in these three sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 297.30 points or 1.35% at 21,701.08, after dropping to a low of 21,679.23.

The Energy Capped Index is down 2.28%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) lost 6% and 5.8%, respectively. Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 3.7 to 5%.

The Materials Capped Index is down nearly 5%. Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is plunging 12.7%. Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), New Gold Inc (NGD.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and Ero Copper (ERO.TO) are down 7 to 9%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Ssr Mining Inc (SSRM.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO) are also down sharply.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down 3.3%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is tumbling nearly 10%. Magnet Forensics (MAGT.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Softchoice Corp (SFTC.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are down 4 to 6%.

