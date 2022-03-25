Canadian Market Likely To Open Weak As Oil, Bullion Prices Slide

(RTTNews) - Weak crude oil and bullion prices might weigh on energy and materials stocks and set up a weak start for the Canadian market on Friday.

In company news, BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) reported normalized diluted earnings per share of $3.00 for the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, an increase of $1.18 per share. Diluted earnings per share dropped to $2.50, a decrease of $0.45 per share compared to the same period last year.

On Thursday, the Canadian market ended roughly flat after a choppy session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up 5.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,937.89

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as Western government promised more sanctions on Russia and improved U.S. jobless claims data stoked concerns about faster-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve. Chinese shares fell sharply due to losses in the tech sector.

European stocks are moving higher, shrugging off early weakness, with investors continuing to track negotiations over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The mood has turned positive following an announcement from US President Joe Biden and the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen about a US-EU deal to replace Russian natural gas imports by US LNG.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $2.29 or 2.04% at $110.05 a barrel amid slightly easing concerns about crude supplies following reports about resumption of crude exports from Kazakhstan's CPC terminal.

Gold futures are down $7.20 or 0.37% at $1,955.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.045 or 0.17% at $25.875 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.