Canadian Market Likely To Open Lower On Weak Commodity Prices, War Concerns

(RTTNews) - Lower Canadian futures amid falling crude oil and bullion prices point to a weak start on Bay Street Tuesday morning. Weakness in European markets due to rising bond yields and concerns about escalating tensions in Ukraine are also likely to weigh down the market.

Data on Canadian housing starts for the month of March is due at 8:15 AM ET. Housing starts in Canada rose by 8% over a month earlier to 247,256 units in February of 2022, above market expectations of 238,000 units, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Despite briefly dropping into negative territory during the final hour, the Canadian market ended marginally up on Monday, due largely to strong gains in the energy sector.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 22.71 points or 0.1% at 21,878.41, after scaling a high of 21,847.62 and a low of 21,972.10 intraday.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid concerns surrounding inflation and China's economic slowdown from Covid-19 lockdowns. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 2.28%, dragged down by tech stocks after authorities in China announced a ban on the livestreaming of unauthorized video games.

European stocks are firmly down in negative territory, with rising bond yields, Russia's renewed campaign in eastern Ukraine, worries over economic slowdown and expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping investors on edge.

In commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.44 or 1.33% at $106.77 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.40 or 0.22% at $1,982.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.0055 or 0.21% at $26.095 an ounce.

