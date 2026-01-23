Canadian Market Likely To Open Higher; Retails Sales Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive open on Friday with firm oil and metal prices set to trigger some buying in energy and materials sectors. U.S. President Donald Trump's softer tone on Greenland and tariff issues may continue to help underpin sentiment.

Data on Canadian retail sales for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET. A report on manufacturing sales for the month of December is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

Investors will also focus on preliminary U.S. purchasing managers' surveys, due at 10 AM ET. Economists expect the January S&P Global Manufacturing PMI to come in at 51.9 and the S&P Global Services PMI to be 52.9, up compared to the previous values of 51.8 and 52.5, respectively.

The Canadian market closed on a firm note on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will neither use force to acquire Greenland from Denmark nor hit the EU with new tariffs.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded positive through the session before settling at 33,002.70, up by 151.17 points or 0.46%.

After his keynote address at the World Economic Forum Wednesday, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he had finalized a "framework" deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Greenland as well as security in the Arctic.

Trump added that there was now no need for the U.S. to impose any additional tariffs on the EU.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Friday, tracking positive lead from Wall Street, where stocks moved up on Thursday on easing geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States and Europe.

The major European markets are a bit weak today with investors digesting regional PMI readings, and reacting to some corporate news.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.08 or 1.82% at $60.44 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $25.40 or 0.52% at $4,938.80 an ounce, and Silver futures are up $2.893 or 3% at $99.275 an ounce.

