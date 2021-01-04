Canadian Market In Positive Territory; Materials, Healthcare Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - After opening with a big positive gap, the Canadian stock market pared some gains on Monday morning, but was firmly in positive territory around noon, riding on gains in materials and healthcare sections.

The mood is fairly bullish thanks encouraging data on Canadian manufacturing activity for the month of December. The rollout of coronavirus vaccines in several countries across the world, and data showing expansion in manufacturing activity in China, the U.K. and Eurozone also contribute to the gains in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 17,593.81 at the start, earning more than 100 points, was up 70.48 points or 0.4% at 17,503.84 a little before noon.

The Capped Materials Index is up more than 5.5%, with several stocks moving up sharply on higher bullion prices. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO) and Terenga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO) are up 10 to 13%.

OceanaGold (OGC.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Agnivo Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) are up 6 to 10%.

In the healthcare section, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is soaring nearly 13%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) are up 7 to 9%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) are up 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are notably higher.

Among the notable losers, Air Canada (AC.TO) is down 3.7%, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is declining 2% and Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) is down 1.2%.

Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), MTY Group (MTY.TO), Cnooc Limited (CNU.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are also notably lower.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.TO) with institutional partners has made a proposal to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) to acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY that it does not already own at a value of $16.50 per BPY unit, or $5.9 billion in total value. Brookfield Asset Management shares are down 4.2%.

Hightower today announced that it has acquired Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC from Fiera Capital Corporation (FSZ.TO). Fiera Capital is gaining about 1.2%.

On the economic front, Canada's manufacturing activity expanded in December. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.9 in December of 2020 from 55.8 in November.

