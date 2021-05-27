Canadian Market In Positive Territory As Banks Post Strong Earnings

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is holding in positive territory Thursday afternoon after opening on a steady note, with strong earnings announcements from major Canadian banks, and continued optimism about economic recovery aiding sentiment.

Besides key financial stocks, several shares from consumer discretionary, energy and industrials sectors are up with impressive gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 62.50 points or 0.32% at 19,807.97, after hitting a new all-time high at 19,824.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) is rising more than 3%. The bank reported overall net profit of C$1.65 billion or C$3.55 a share for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, up from C$392 million, or 83 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is gaining 1.3%. The bank posted net income of C$4 billion or C$2.76 a share, up from C$1.48 billion, or C$1 per share, a year ago.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is up 1.7%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) are up 0.4 to 1%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported second-quarter net income of C$3.70 billion or C$1.99 per share, up sharply from C$1.52 billion or C$0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$2.04 per share, compared to C$0.85 per share in the prior-year quarter. The stock is down by about 1.6%.

Consumer discretionary stock Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is surging up 6.5%. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are up 4.4% and 4%, respectively. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%, while Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are up 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

Energy shares MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 1.5 to 3%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada advanced 7.4% year-on-year to C$1,125 in March.

