Canadian Market Holding Gains After Firm Start

(RTTNews) - Information technology, industrial and financial stocks are among the top gainers in the Canadian stock market, where trading got off to a firm start Friday morning.

Shares from consumer discretionary, consumer staples and real estate sections are also edging higher, while energy, materials and healthcare shares are somewhat subdued.

Easing worries about U.S.-China trade dispute following the two countries agreeing on a phase one trade deal and reportedly set to sign the deal early January set up the positive start for the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 93.30 points, or 0.55%, at 17,157.34, after advancing to a high of 17,166.02.

The Capped Information Technology index is up 1.3%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) is rising nearly 10% after the company reported an 18% rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by an increase in demand for its cybersecurity software.

The company reported net loss of $32 million for the quarter ended November 2019, compared with net income of $59 million in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter ended August 2019, the company posted a net loss of $44 million.

Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) is up 3.4%. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are rising 1 to 2%.

In the industrial space, Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO) is gaining about 2.5%. Finning International (FTT.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Aecon Group (ARE.TO), Badger Daylighting (BAD.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) are up 1.2 to 1.7%.

Among the stocks in the financial space, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), Ecn Capital (ECN.TO), Equitable Group (EQB.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.6%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), TC Energy (TRP.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) declined more than 3%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) shed about 2.3% and Encana Corporation (ECA.TO) was down 1%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed that retail sales fell sharply in October, driven by lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers.

Retail sales declined 1.2% in October, following a decline of 0.1% in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.5% rise.

Core retail sales, excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, declined 0.5%, in contrast to forecasts for a 0.3% increase. This follows a 0.1% drop in September.

According to another report from Statistics Canada, new housing prices in Canada were down 0.1% month-over-month in November 2019, following a 0.1% gain in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.