Canadian Market Hits New Record High; Energy, Consumer Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - Despite opening on a slightly subdued note, the Canadian market is notably higher a little before noon on Monday with investors picking up stocks amid easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as reports indicate the new strain causes milder symptoms.

Energy stocks are climbing higher on firm crude oil prices. Crude oil futures are rising nearly 3% amid renewed optimism about outlook for energy demand.

Consumer discretionary, conusmer staples, real estate, industrials, utilities and financial shares are among the other major gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 171.68 or 0.83% at 20,804.95 a few minutes before noon. The index climbed to a new high of 20,849.22 earlier this morning.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.25%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is climbing nearly 7% and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is up 5%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are gaining 2 to 4%.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index is climbing nearly 2.5%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), up 3.75%, is the top gainer in the section. Dollarama (DOL.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are up 2 to 3%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are also up with impressive gains.

Consumer staples stock Village Farms International (VFF.TO) is rising 5%. Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard and Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO) are gaining 2.7 to 3.2%.

In the financial section, Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) are up 2 to 2.6%. Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 1.8%.

Among materials shares, Intertape Polymer (ITP.TO) is moving up 3.7%. New Gold (NGD.TO) is gaining 3.5%. Novagold (NG.TO), Cascades Inc (CAS.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) are up 2 to 2.25%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK.B.TO) is gaining about 1.3%. The company announced that rail service between west coast terminals and Teck's B.C. operations remains impacted by recent heavy rains and flooding, with both CN and CP operating at reduced levels following service interruptions. The company said it now estimates fourth-quarter steelmaking coal sales at 5.2 - 57. million tonnes, lower than pervious estimate of 6.4 - 6.8 million tonnes.

