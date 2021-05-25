Canadian Market Hits New High, Remains In Positive Territory Past Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is firmly entrenched in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Tuesday, led by strong gains in healthcare, financial and technology sections.

Stocks from consumer staples and industrials sections are also up with notable gains.

Investors are shrugging off concerns about inflation and picking up shares on continued optimism about growth amid acceleration in vaccination

With major banks set to report their quarterly earnings later this week, key stocks in the section are seeing some buying today.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 97.33 or 0.5% at 19,624.63 an hour past noon. Earlier, after hitting a new all-time high at 19,679.86, the index slid to 19,593.03 before edging higher again.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada decreased to -1.1% in April from a month earlier. Canada's manufacturing sales advanced 3.5% in March from a month earlier to C$ 57.8 billion.

Healthcare stock Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising 7%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is gaining 5.5%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is up 2.7% and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is advancing nearly 2%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is up by about 1.2%.

In the financial section, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) is gaining 1.5%, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) is rising 2.3% and Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) is up 1.1%. Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are also up in positive territory.

Technology stock Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is up nearly 8%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is gaining 4.5%. Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) are also up with notable gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.