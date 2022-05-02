Canadian Market Headed For Another Weak Close

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is languishing in negative territory due to sustained selling almost across the board, and looks set to end on a very weak note for a second straight session.

Worries about slowing growth and looming interest rate hikes are weighing on stocks. A sell-off in the U.S. and European markets are hurting as well.

Stocks from real estate, energy, utilities, communications and industrials sections are down sharply. Several shares from materials and financials sectors are also reeling under severe selling pressure.

Technology and healthcare stocks find some support and are faring relatively better.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 20,456.80, is down 241.72 or 1.17% at 20,520.28 about an hour before the closing bell.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) is plunging nearly 13%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is down 7% and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is lower by about 5.2%.

Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO), Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are down 2 to 5% on strong volumes.

New Gold Inc (NGD.TO) is down 4.8%. The company reported adjusted net earnings of $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted net earnings of $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Cae Inc (CAE.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) are gaining 2 to 4%.

CargoJet (CJT.TO) is up 2%. The company reported total revenues of $233.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $160.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $83.0 million compared to the first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $64.2 million, while net loss for the quarter was $56.4 million (net income of $30.4 million excluding warrant valuation loss) compared to net income of $89.4 million in 2021 (net income of $7.5 million excluding warrant valuation gain).

On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI declined to 56.2 in April of 2022, from an all-time high of 58.9 in March, marking the 22nd month running of expansions, data from Markit Economics showed.

