Canadian Market Flat In Lackluster Trade; Healthcare Shares Move Up

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are swinging between gains and losses on Thursday with investors making cautious moves as they look ahead to monthly jobs data from Canada and the U.S.

Healthcare stocks are among the prominent gainers. Materials shares are down sharply. Shares for the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 3.07 points or 0.02% at 19,974.22. The index, which advanced to 20,011.05 after opening at 19,935.98, subsequently drifted down to 19,906.84.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), up 4.2%, is the biggest gainer in the Healthcare Index. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is gaining 4.15%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) are up 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Among materials shares, New Gold Inc (NGD.TO) is declining more than 7% and Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is sliding 5.5%. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) are down 4 to 5%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) reported net income of $244 million or diluted earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter ended April 30, 2021, compared with net loss of $226.1 million or diluted loss of $2.58 per share in the quarter ended April 30, 2020. BRP shares are down more than 5% despite strong results.

