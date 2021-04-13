Canadian Market Flat In Cautious Trades

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are swinging between gains and losses Tuesday afternoon as investors make cautious moves, looking for direction.

While optimism about growth and steady commodity prices are triggering some buying activity, concerns about slow pace of vaccination and news about USFDA recommending a halt to the use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are hurting sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 1.50 points or 0.01% at 19,202.78 a little over an hour past noon.

Materials, real estate and consumer discretionary are among the notable gainers, while industrial, financial and consumer staples shares are exhibiting weakness. Energy, information technology and healthcare stocks are mixed.

Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY.TO) shares are rising nearly 6% on strong volumes. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), which plunged sharply on Monday on weak results, has rebounded well and is gaining about 3.6%. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), up 2.1%, is another stock to have moved up sharply on huge volumes.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is down by about 2.7%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

