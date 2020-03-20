Canadian Market Firmly In Positive Territory Despite Paring Some Gains

(RTTNews) - Despite paring a substantial portion of its early gains, the Canadian stock market was up firmly in positive territory a little past noon on Friday, riding on gains in healthcare, energy, consumer discretionary and financial sections.

Several stocks from other sectors are also up with strong gains, as investors continue to indulge in some buying for a second successive days amid hopes the various relief and support packages announced by central banks and governments will help limit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared more than 500 points to 12,670.78 earlier in the session, was up 165.21 points, or 1.36%, at 12,335.73 about half an hour past noon.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is soaring nearly 30%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO), Extendicare (EXE.TO), Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) are up 10 to 17%. Bausch Healthcare (BHC.TO), Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are gaining 4 to 10%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada said retail sales in Canada rose 0.4% over a month earlier in January 2020, following an upwardly revised 0.2% in the previous month. Economists expected retail sales to see a 0.3% rise.

Retail Sales in Canada increased 3.4% in January, compared with the same month last year.

