Canadian Market Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly higher a little past noon on Tuesday, led by gains in materials, consumer discretionary and healthcare sections.

The mood is positive thanks to encouraging news on the coronavirus vaccine front. Canada began to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday, injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 96.50 points or 0.55% at 17,483.91 about half an hour past noon.

Among materials shares, Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) are gaining 6.5% and 4%, respectively. MAG Silver (MAG.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) are up 2 to 3.5%.

Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), up nearly 6%, is the top gainer in the consumer discretionary section. Great Canadian Gaming (GC.TO), Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Spin Master (TOY.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Among healthcare stocks, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is rising 3.3%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is moving up 2.7% and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is up 2%. Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are also up sharply.

On the economic calendar, data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada increased to 246,000 units in November, rising from 215,100 unit a month earlier.

Statistics Canada's data showed manufacturing sales in Canada rose 0.3% to $54.1 billion in October on higher sales of non-durable products. However, sales in the manufacturing sector were 3% below their pre-pandemic levels in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.