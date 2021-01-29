Canadian Market Firmly In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down sharply around noon on Friday, with shares from across various sectors reeling under a severe bout of selling pressure.

Concerns about growth due to surging virus cases, tighter lockdown measures and vaccine supply worries weigh on sentiment.

Shares from consumer discretionary, industrial and financial sectors are down sharply. Consumer staples, energy and telecom stocks are also mostly weak. A few stocks from healthcare and materials section are moving higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 181.51 points or 1.04% at 17,475.69 a few minutes past noon, after hitting a low of 17,449.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are down 1 to 4%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO), which plunged more than 40% in the previous session, is gaining about 10% now. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) are up 1.5 to 2.5%.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) announced this morning that the company and private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone have closed the sale of Refinitiv to London Stock Exchange Group plc in an all-share transaction for a total enterprise value of about $27 billion. The stock is down by about 0.5%.

The Canadian economy grew 0.7% over a month earlier in November of 2020, following a 0.4% expansion in the previous month and compared to market expectations of a 0.4% gain. GDP fose for the seventh consecutive month following the biggest contraction on record in March and April.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price index in Canada rose 1.5% month-over-month in December of 2020, following a downwardly revised 0.5% drop in November. Year-on-year, producer prices were up 1.8%, compared to an earlier reading of a 1.5% rise.

