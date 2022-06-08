Canadian Market Firmly Down In Negative Territory On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is firmly down in negative territory Wednesday afternoon amid worries about global economic slowdown after the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) lowered their forecasts for global growth.

Investors are also looking ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, due on Thursday, and the data on U.S. inflation, due on Friday.

Healthcare, communications and industrials shares are among the major losers. Several stocks from materials and financials sectors are also down sharply. Consumer discretionary and energy stocks are finding modest support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 190.33 points or 0.91 at 20,737.88.

Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) is plunging 17.6%. The company said it posted a net income of $17.9 in the second quarter of this year, compared to $20.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), GFL Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) are down 2 to 5.6%.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) are also notably lower.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) is climbing 4.5%. The company reported first quarter net earnings of $145.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared to $113 .6 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

Boralex Inc (BLX.TO) is gaining 3.2%, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is rising 2.75%, Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 1.5%, Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) is up 1.3% and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is advancing 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.