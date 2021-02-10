Canadian Market Falters After Hitting Fresh Record High; Cannabis Shares Shine

(RTTNews) - After opening with a positive gap, and at a new all-time high Wednesday morning, the Canadian stock market slipped into the red before paring some losses on finding support at lower levels.

Investors appear to be making cautious moves, looking for direction after seven successive days of gains. Healthcare and energy stocks are among the notable gainers, while shares from industrial and consumer discretionary shares are weak. Shares from other sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened at 18,527.88, swiftly slid to a low of 18,302.06 before recovering to pare some losses. The index was down 28.60 points or 0.16% at 18,380.02 nearly half an hour past noon.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising nearly 10.5%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up by about 7%, extending gains from previous session. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) are up 6% and 2.8%, respectively. Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is gaining about 1.5%.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) shares are climbing more than 25% on strong volumes.

In the energy space, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is gaining 4.2%, PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 1.5 to 3.2%, while Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are up 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), down more than 10%, is the biggest loser in the industrial section. The company announced Tuesday evening athat it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. as per which the Underwriters will purchase 9,460,000 common shares of the Company at a price of US$37.00 per share for gross proceeds of about US$350 million.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO) shares are down 2.5% on profit taking after recent hefty gains. Transcontinental (TCL.A.TO), CargoJet (CJT.TO), Gfl International (GFL.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are down 1.4 to 2%.

Consumer discretionary shares Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) are down 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Aritzia (ATZ.TO) and Dollarama (DOL.TO) are lower by 1 to 1.2%.

