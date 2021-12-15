Canadian Market Extending Recent Losses As Investors Await Fed Policy

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down in negative territory Wednesday morning, extending losses to a sixth session, with investors digesting the latest data from Canada and the U.S., and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases. There are also expectations that the central bank will start hiking rates from mid-2022.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 92.10 points or 0.45% at 20,556.57 about half an hour before noon.

Energy stocks are down sharply, weighed down by lower crude oil prices. The Capped Energy Index is down 2.8%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is plunging more than 7%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.To) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are down 4 to 5%.

The Capped Materials Index is declining 1.7%. Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) and First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) are down 3 to 7%.

The Healthcare Index is down 1.7%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is declining 5.8%. Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) is down 4.7%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are down 3.7 to 4%, and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is down 2.5%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is bucking the trend and moving up by about 1.6%.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) is soaring nearly 10%. Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) is up 2%, George Weston (WN.TO) is gaining about 1.8%, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) is advancing 1.5%, Metro Inc (MRU.TO) is up 1.3% and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) is moving up 1.25%, while Loblaw (L.TO) is up 1.1%.

In Canadian economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed headline inflation rate remained at 4.7% in November, the same rate as the previous month. The Consumer Price Index in Canada increased 0.2% in November of 2021 over the previous month.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 3.6% in November 2021, over the same month in the previous year.

Manufacturing sales in Canada increased 4.3% from a month earlier to C$ 61.2 billion in October, compared to downwardly revised 2.8% decline in the previous month. On a yearly basis, sales were up 13.3% in October.

Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said housing starts in Canada climbed 26% over a month earlier to 301,279 units in November.

