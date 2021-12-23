Canadian Market Extending Gains Amid Easing Omicron Concerns

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Separate studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant. However, the World Health Organization and some experts have cautioned that it is too early to draw conclusions on the Omicron variant's severity.

Encouraging economic data contribute as well to the market's uptick. The Canadian economy expanded 0.8% month-over-month in October of 2021, following a 0.2% growth in September and in line with market expectations, data from Statistics Canada showed. It was the fifth consecutive monthly expansion.

Meanwhile, preliminary data showed that the economy expanded 0.3% in November.

Average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose 2.7% year-on-year to C$ 1,133.93 in October of 2021, and little changed from the previous month.

Consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, healthcare and technology stocks are among the prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 161.61 points or 0.78% at 21,231.66 at noon.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) is up 4.2% on strong volumes. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) are gaining 1 to 2%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) and Waste Connections (WN.TO) are up 1.3 to 2%.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), CNOOC (CNU.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) are also notably higher.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO) is down nearly 4% on profit taking after recent strong gains. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) are down 1.4 to 2%.

