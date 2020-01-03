Canadian Market Exhibiting Weakness On Global Cues; Energy Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is down in negative territory after a weak start Friday morning amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

While the U.S. has stated that it killed General Soleimani for the recent attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iran has reportedly said there would be "revenge" for Soleimani's death.

Energy shares are gaining following the sharp jump in crude oil prices. Shares from the realty space are among the other major gainers. Consumer staples and materials shares are finding some support, while shares from industrial, information technology, healthcare and financial sections are mostly lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 17.56 points, or 0.1%, at 17,082.39, after having declined to a low of 17,033.21 earlier in the session.

On Thursday, the index ended up 36.52 points, or 0.21%, at 17,099.95.

In the energy space, MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) are up 2 to 5%.

Among cannabis shares, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is declining more than 4% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is down 3%, while Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are down 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

Information technology shares Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Photon Control (PHO.TO) and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) are declining 1.2 to 2%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), down 3.1%, is among the notable losers. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) is lower by nearly 1%, while Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is down 0.5%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 3.4%.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) shares are down 1.7%. The company announced that it has elected to exercise its equity participation right pursuant to its agreement with SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to purchase 1,819,074 common shares of SilverCrest at CS$7.28 per share, the same price per share as the bought deal public offering announced by SilverCrest in early December. Silvercrest Metals shares are up 2.6%.

Cott Corporation (BCB.TO) announced that Eden Springs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has acquired the Watercooler Gigant business of Leylines B.V., a leading e-commerce platform in the Netherlands. The share is up 0.6%.

U.S. stocks are notably lower despite paring some early losses. The Dow is down 0.8%, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are both lower by 0.7%.

