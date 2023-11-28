Canadian Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended flat after a choppy ride on Tuesday as investors once against showed no big interest in making significant moves.

After a weak start and a subsequent rebound, stocks struggled to find support and largely moved in a tight band. With a slew of crucial Canadian and U.S. economic data due in coming days, the mood continued to remain cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 4.11 points or 0.02% at 20,036.77 after scaling a low of 19,918.47 and a high of 20,075.97 intraday.

Materials and energy stocks found support. Consumer staples and financials shares declined, while shares from other sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2.52%. Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Capstone Mining (CS.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Equinox Gold (EQX.TO) and Dundee Precious Metals (DPM.TO) gained 4 to 7%.

Energy stocks Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), International Petroleum (IPCO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) ended higher by 1.3 to 2%.

Among financials, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) ended 4.45% down. The bank reported fourth-quarter net income of $1,385 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2,093 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), CI Financial (CIX.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended down 1 to 2.4%.

