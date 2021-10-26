Canadian Market Drifts Lower, Looks Set To Snap Long Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - After a long winning streak, the Canadian market looks headed for a weak close on Tuesday with stocks from several sectors drifting lower on selling pressure due to profit taking.

Also, with the Bank of Canada set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, investors appear to be waiting for fresh directional clues.

The central bank is widely expected to hold rates for now, but rate hikes look imminent from mid 2022. The bank's views on inflation and growth outlook are expected to provide some direction to the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 21,179.31 earlier this afternoon, is down 85.59 points or 0.41% at 21,199.25.

Healthcare, information technology, consumer discretionary and materials shares are among the prominent losers.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down more than 2%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) are down 2.4 to 3.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is down 1.7% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is lower by 1%.

The Information Technology Index is down 1.7%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is declining more than 4%. Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is down 3.3%, Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) both are down 2.7% and Alithya Corp (ALYA.TO) is down 2.5%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) and TecSys (TCS.TO) are also down sharply.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, Brp Inc (DOO.TO) is plunging more than 7%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO), Magan International (MG.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are down 1.2 to 2.2%.

In the materials section, Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO) is down more than 5% ahead of results. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is down 4%. The company is also scheduled to announce its results today.

Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), K92 Mining (KNT.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) are down 2 to 3.4%.

FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) shares are down 2.1% despite the company reporting higher quarterly earnings. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $94.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $88.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.50 for the latest quarter, as against $1.19 a year ago.

CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) are up 1 to 3%.

