Canadian Market Drifts Lower After BoC Rate Decision; Energy, Materials Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory around noon on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in consumer, healthcare, industrials and real estate sectors.

Several stocks from financial and utilities sections are also showing weakness, while materials and energy stocks are up thanks to a recovery in oil and metal prices.

Investors are digesting the Bank of Canada's rate cut decision, and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 111.56 points or 0.37% at 30,308.12 at noon.

The Bank of Canada lowered its interest rates by a quarter point for the second consecutive meeting.

The central bank's target for the overnight rate has now been reduced by 25 basis points to 2.25%, as widely expected. The bank rate now stands at 2.5% and deposit rate at 2.2%.

The bank attributed its decision to cut rates to ongoing weakness in the economy and expectations inflation will remain close to its 2% target.

The BoC said it sees the current policy rate at "about the right level" to keep inflation close to 2% while helping the economy through the current period of structural adjustment but noted it is prepared to respond if the outlook changes.

"This limits the role that monetary policy can play to boost demand while maintaining low inflation," the BoC said. "The Bank is focused on ensuring that Canadians continue to have confidence in price stability through this period of global upheaval."

With regard to the economic outlook, the BoC said it expects Canadian GDP to grow by 1.2% in 2025, 1.1% in 2026 and 1.6% in 2027.

The Consumer Staples Capped Index is down nearly 3%. Alimentation Couche-Tard is down more than 4%, and Empire Company is down by about 3.4%. George Weston, Loblaw Companies, Metro Inc., Saputo, Maple Leaf Foods, Jamieson Wellness and The North West Company are down 1.4 to 3%.

Among other major losers, Thomson Reuters is down more than 5% and Descartes Systems is down 3.7%, while Kinaxis, Fairfax Financial Holding, Waste Connections, Canopy Growth, CCL Industries, Open Text Corporation and Bausch Health Companies are down 2 to 3%.

Meanwhile, New Gold is soaring nearly 15%. Dorel Industries is gaining 8.1%, while Lundin Mining and Celestica are up 6.1% and 5.6%, respectively.

Seabridge Gold, Lundin Gold, Alamos Gold, Centerra Gold, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Oceana Gold, Baytex Energy, Ero Copper, Finning International, Kelt Exploration, Silvercorp Metals and HudBay Minerals are up 2.5 to 4%.

