Canadian Market Drifting Lower As Banks Lose Ground

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was languishing in negative territory by Thursday noon after opening on a slightly weak note amid mixed signals on the trade front and on mixed economic data.

Disappointing earnings reports from a couple of banks weighed on sentiment.

Financial shares were among the prominent losers in the market. Consumer discretionary and information technology shares were weak as well, while materials, energy and industrial shares were turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 16,816.97, was down 58.73 points, or 0.35%, at 16,838.61 around noon.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) declined 3%. The Group's adjusted earnings missed analyst estimates as net profit slipped 3% to $2.86 billion, or $1.54 per share, in the fourth quarter ending October 31, down from $2.96 billion or $1.58 per share a year earlier.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) plunged more than 8%. The bank reported common shareholders' net income of $68 million for the fourth quarter, up 5%, and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $114 million, up 3%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) was down by about 5% after the bank reported $1.19 billion of net profit in the fourth quarter, down 6% from the comparable period of 2018. Adjusted earnings of the bank fell short of analyst expectations.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) was down by about 2.1% and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) was lower by about 0.6%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) were modestly higher, while Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) was up marginally.

On the economic front, Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$1.08 billion in October 2019 from an upwardly revised C$ 1.23 billion in September. Economists had expected a trade deficit of C$1.37 billion.

Exports were up 0.8% at C$49.91 billion, over a month earlier, while imports increased 0.5% to C$50.99 billion, mainly due to higher purchases of energy products. The country's trade surplus with the US widened to C$ 5.5 billion in October from C$ 4.6 billion in September.

Meanwhile, the Ivey PMI for Canada rose to 60 in November 2019 from 48.2 in the previous month and beating market forecasts of 53.8.

